CMs of BJP-ruled states slam Ranjan over 'rashtrapatni' remark

NEW DELHI: With the entire Thursday politically on the boil in the national capital over the "rashtrapatni" remark by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the chief ministers of various Bharatiya Janata Party-led states sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi for the "slang" used against President Droupadi Murmu and called for the boycott of the party.
Chowdhury stoked a controversy after he referred to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni', a remark which triggered protests by the BJP MPs in the Parliament complex demanding an apology from Congress and Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, Chowdhary said that he had mistakenly used the term for President Murmu and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. He added that he would personally meet the President and apologise for the remark.
The BJP went all-out against Congress criticising the party on the matter.
Speaking on ANI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the term used by the Congress leader "slang" and said that every Indian should criticise the remark.
"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used slang against the President who belongs to the tribal community. The way he defamed the august office of the President should be criticised by every Indian. Every Indian should boycott Congress, its leaders and Sonia Gandhi," Sarma said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it an insult to the Constitution and the nation.
"Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It's an insult to Constitution, women & tribal community. In a way, it's an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP & Congress. They should apologise to the citizens. The nation will never accept such remarks," Yogi said.
Hitting out at Chowdhury, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the Congress leader is "habituated" to making controversial remarks.
"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention be it in Parliament or outside it. He must stand in respect of the country's first tribal president," Thakur said.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant also slammed Chowdhury for the remark and demanded his apology to the entire country.
