WB SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee relieved of his duties as minister

KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was relieved of his duties as minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the West Bengal government.

Chatterjee was the minister in charge for Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction.