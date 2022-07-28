DT Health: All about monkeypox

It commonly presents with fever followed by rash. Initial symptoms accompanying the fever may include headache, body pain, tiredness and lymph node enlargement. The fever is followed by a rash, which usually occurs 1-4 days following the fever. The rash may occur in the absence of fever or may rarely precede the fever. The rash of monkey pox resembles pimples and blisters. The rash is distinctly noted over the face and limbs but quickly spreads all over the body within a day.