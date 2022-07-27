Rly concessions for elders may return but with riders

The sources indicated that the Railway Board is considering tweaking the age criteria for the senior citizen concession and extending it to only those above 70 years. This will limit the transporter’s liability, they said.

Before being withdrawn during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the senior citizen concession was extended to women aged 58 and above and men aged 60 and above. While women were eligible for 50 per cent concession, men and transpeople could avail 40 per cent discount in all classes.

Another provision the Railways is considering is to limit the concessions to non-AC travel only.

“The logic is that if we limit it to sleeper and general classes, we cover 70 per cent of travellers. These are just some of the options we are considering and nothing has been finalised,” a source said. One other option the Railways is considering is to introduce the ‘Premium Tatkal’ scheme across all trains. This will help to generate higher revenue, which could offset the burden of the concessions. This scheme is currently applicable in around 80 trains. The Premium Tatkal Scheme is a quota introduced by the Railways which reserves a few seats with a dynamic fare pricing.

This quota is for the convenience of last-minute travellers willing to shell out a little extra. The Premium Tatkal fare comprises the basic train fare plus additional Tatkal charges.