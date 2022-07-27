Indian Flag will be allowed at homes as Centre changes Flag code

NEW DELHI: The Centre's decision to change the Flag Code and launch the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is an attempt to bring the national flag inside people's homes rather than just being in offices and unfurled on occasions, sources said.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the national flag with almost no restrictions.

All kinds of materials can be used for making the flags - polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material.

Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used. There is also no restriction on the size of the flag, neither on the timing of its display.

Earlier, the national flag was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the prevailing weather conditions.

A member of the public, a private organisation or an educational institution may unfurl or display the national flag on all days and occasions now, a source told news agency Press Trust of India.

The Culture Ministry said the states have been mobilised to use self-help groups (SHGs) for the production of the flags. Local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in.

The Ministry of Textiles has identified the flag producers who supply flags in large quantities.

All 1.6 lakh post offices in the country shall also have flags for sale at the last mile, the source told Press Trust of India.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign has been launched to motivate citizens to unfurl the national flag in their homes for three days - from August 13 to August 15.

According to an official statement, over 20 crore national flags would be unfurled on top of houses for the three days.