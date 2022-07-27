All eyes on India ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad

In fact, reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen has also spoken highly of the Indian players and felt the teams could be in the reckoning for medals.

The India 'A' team comprises the seasoned P Harikrishna and the fast-rising Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, who was captain when the country shared the gold with Russia in the 2020 Online Olympiad, the experienced K Sasikiran and S L Narayanan. The 'C' team, seeded 17th, has a mix of experience and youth and with Surya Shekhar Ganguly at the forefront can be expected to spring a few surprises.

The India 'A' side is the top-seed in the women's event and will be gunning for gold with the experienced Koneru Humpy and D Harika in the ranks. Apart from the seasoned duo, the fast improving R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni add further strength to the team.

The other two Indian teams could also spring surprises.

The challenge for India A could come from countries such as Ukraine, Georgia and Kazakhstan, that are seeded second to fourth respectively. The Indian teams: Open: A: Vidit S Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, S L Narayanan, K Sasikiran.

B: Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, B Adhiban, Raunak Sadhwani.

C: Surya Shekhar Ganguly, S P Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, Karthikeyan Murali, Abhimanyu Puranik.

Women: A: Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni.

B: Vantika Agarwal, Soumya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmukh.

C: Easha Karvade, Sahithi Varshini. Pratyusha Bodda, P V Nandhidhaa, Vishwa Vasnawala.

Factbox - What are they playing for: Winner in the Open section: Hamilton-Russel Cup Winner in the Women's section: Vera Menchik Cup 1st place in combined classification: Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy Number of teams: Open: 188 Women: 162. Format: All the matches at the Chess Olympiad will be played in the Classical Swiss League Format.

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Mamallapuram (located about 58 km from Chennai).