Man with monkeypox-like symptoms admitted in Hyderabad hospital

HYDERABAD: A man with suspected symptoms of monkeypox has been admitted to government-run Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old man, who came to his home town Kamareddy from Kuwait on July 6, developed fever on July 20. He approached a private hospital on Saturday after he developed rashes on the body.

Suspecting it to be a case of monkeypox, doctors referred him to Kamareddy District Hospital and from there he was sent in an ambulance to Hyderabad on Sunday. He was admitted to Fever Hospital on Sunday evening.

Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said his samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation. Until the test report is received, he will remain under treatment at an isolation facility in the hospital.

The official said the man's six close contacts were also identified. Though they have no symptoms, the authorities kept them in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The director of public health said that people need not panic over monkeypox as it is not a fatal disease. He said that Health Minister Harish Rao was monitoring the situation and giving them directions. "We are taking all necessary measures," he said.