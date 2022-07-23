Parliamentarians to bid farewell to Kovind





Birla will present a citation on behalf of the parliamentarians to Kovind. A memento and a signature book signed by the MPs will also be presented to the outgoing President.



On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India.



Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.



On Friday night, Prime Minister Modi hosted dinner in Kovind's honour. Members of the Union council of ministers, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.



The dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders, official sources said.

