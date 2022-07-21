Monsoon Session: Modi holds meeting to discuss govt's strategy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju are amongst those present in the meeting.

This development comes as Opposition parties continued to force adjournment in the two Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over their demands related to price rise and imposition of GST by the government on some items of daily use.

On the other hand, floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Thursday.