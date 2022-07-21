"Hope Droupadi Murmu functions without fear or favour": Sinha

Sinha also said that secondly, in the course of his election campaign, he tried to highlight the views, concerns and commitments of the Opposition parties on major issues before the nation and the common people.

"In particular, I voiced strong concern over the blatant and rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, Income Tax department and even the office of Governor against Opposition parties and their leaders. These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments," he contended.

He also said that India has never seen political corruption of such magnitude. This, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India.

"I am happy that my views found strong resonance among the CMs, leaders, MPs and MLAs belonging to Opposition parties in all the states I visited. Common people have also supported these views," he said.

"Finally, a pledge. Till the last breath in my body, I shall continue to serve the cause I believe in - the very cause that guided me to contest the election for the highest office of the Republic," he added.