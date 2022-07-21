Festive mood at Murmu's hometown in Odisha's Mayurbhanj dist

"This is the first time that someone from Odisha is going to be the President of India. We are also happy that a tribal lady has been elected for the President's post and that too from Odisha," said Simanta Digar, a social worker from Mayurbhanj.

People from different walks of life, including women and children, along with leaders from BJP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also started celebrating the victory of Murmu at different places across the state.

In Bhubaneswar, BJP MLAs were seen distributing sweets among themselves in the Assembly to celebrate the occasion.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

"It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he tweeted.