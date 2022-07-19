Three-member committee formed over controversial question on caste

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government constitutes a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the controversial question with regard to caste was asked in the semester exam conducted by Periyar University in the State.

A controversial question on caste in the semester examination had triggered widespread criticism against Periyar University by educationists and political leaders.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said the panel would conduct a detailed inquiry into the question paper issue and would submit its report within a week.

He said that based on the report action will be taken against the person who had committed the mistake. The minister also assured that in the future the authorities in the Higher Education Department will ensure that these types of issues will not arise.