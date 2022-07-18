Presidential election: 8 key points to note

1. The 16th Presidential election will be held on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The counting of votes will be held on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25, under the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

2. Droupadi Murmu (64) is a strong contender for India's highest office before the 2017 presidential elections, till then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind was named as the government's choice for the post. If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be India's first tribal President.

3. The NDA choice of Ms. Murmu - a tribal woman from Odisha and a former Jharkhand Governor - is seen as a calculated move, drawing the support of not only Mukti Morcha but also Naveen Patnaik.

4. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has assured to support Murmu and both factions of the Shiv Sena are also expected to support her as well. Eknath Shinde faction, allied with the BJP supporting the NDA candidate and faction led by Uddhav Thackeray is also supporting her.

5. The Thackeray faction, which was supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, decided to switch after 16 MPs met Uddhav Thackeray and suggested that they should vote for Ms. Murmu, a tribal woman. Mr. Sinha has claimed that Mr. Thackeray has been arm-twisted into supporting Murmu.