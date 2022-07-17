PIL seeks direction to stop operation of Spicejet Airline

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and concerned authorities to stop the operation of Spicejet Airlines stating several incidents of technical glitches have taken place in its aircraft recently.

Raising security concern, the plea also sought direction to compensate the fair charges to passengers who have faced the threat of their life during the journey and had to face mental trauma of fear of death.

The petitioner Rahul Bhardwaj, a practising advocate and his four-year-old son have moved the petition seeking issuance of direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA and others to constitute a special fast track commission taking the decision on the feasibility of "Stop" of operation by Spicejet Airlines till all the security measures are not followed.

The petition is to be heard by the chief justice of the Delhi bench on Monday.

The plea alleged that the said airlines have violated the basic principles of rule of law which gives the protection, safety and security to the life, liberty, dignity and property of the passengers and gives the environment so that the passengers may lead their journey in a pleasant manner and their personal liberty and property may be protected and preserved in a healthy environment.