Kejriwal appeals to citizens to get free Covid precaution dose

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine will be administered at 'Mohalla Clinics' as he appealed to all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

The chief minister said that only 10 per cent of people have taken the precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines in Delhi.

The Precaution dose is the one which is taken by the individuals after the successful administration of both 1st and 2nd doses.

"As per the data, only 10 per cent of the population (which has taken 1st dose) has been administered with the Precaution dose," Delhi CM said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

"Total of 3.5 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in Delhi, and the number of those who have got the precaution dose is 18.5 lakh. A total of 1.81 crore have been given first dose and 1.53 crore have received both doses," he said.

Emphasising the capability of the Delhi government to provide around 1 lakh Covid vaccines doses in a day, in both government and private hospitals, the chief minister revealed that the precaution doses are free of cost for all eligible citizens of age more than 18 years, who have completed the six months of the second dose. He also said that the vaccine doses can be taken from the nearest Mohalla Clinics or any of the government vaccination centres.

"I request to the senior citizens to get their second dose and precaution dose of Covid-19 because it can get fatal as they are often prone to other diseases like diabetes and blood pressure," Kejriwal added.

He also offered the schools for providing assistance by arranging a camp for conducting the second dose administration in their schools.

"I appeal to the children between age group 12 to 17 years and their parents to get your child's second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. I request the school authorities to approach the local district authorities, if they do so, we can help arrange a camp for administering the second dose in your school," he added.