"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Manipur
MOIRANG: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Manipur, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the earthquake was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday in the East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur.

Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

