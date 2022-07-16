Kerala HC allows abortion for teenage Pocso victim

KOCHI: In a landmark judgement, the Kerala High Court on Saturday allowed the medical termination of pregnancy of a 15-year-old rape survivor in the 24th week.

A single-judge bench of Justice V.G. Arun ruled that if the girl does not take charge of the baby, then the state government should ensure it looks after the child.

The court also said that a state-run hospital should ensure that the procedure is done and the girl be given the best medical treatment.

It ordered formation of a medical team to ensure that all the things necessary are done and after informing the girl.

The court then posted the case to be considered after 10 days.