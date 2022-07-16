Goa Cong shifts 5 of 11 MLAs to Chennai

PANAJI: The opposition Congress in Goa has shifted five out of its 11 MLAs in the state to Chennai ahead of the July 18 Presidential elections. The five MLAs - Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa, Rudolf Fernandes and Carlose Alvares Ferreira - were moved to Chennai on Friday evening soon after the proceedings of the Assembly session got over for the day. “All these MLAs flew to Chennai directly after the session got over on Friday,” a senior Congress leader said, adding that they would return to Goa directly to participate in the presidential polls to be held on Monday. However, six other MLAs of the opposition party - former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delialah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Aleixo Sequeira and Rajesh Faldesai - are not part of the group that went to Chennai, sources said.