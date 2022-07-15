National

Monkeypox: ICMR shares update day after 1st case gets reported

"To help the country's preparedness for monkeypox detection, 15 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories across the country, which are geographically well distributed and strategically located, have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune," the ICMR said in a tweet.
Monkeypox: ICMR shares update day after 1st case gets reported
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A day after the first monkeypox case was detected in Kerala's Kollam district, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that 15 research and diagnostic laboratories have been trained across the country for the detection of the virus.

Representative image
Centre issues guidelines for management of Monkeypox: Details here

"To help the country's preparedness for monkeypox detection, 15 Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories across the country, which are geographically well distributed and strategically located, have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune," the ICMR said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has stepped up vigil to prevent the spread of monkeypox and has issued special alerts to 5 districts.

Representative image
Monkeypox : Symptoms of this rare and fatal infection

India reported its first case of monkeypox on Thursday, with a Keralite who returned from the UAE testing positive for the virus, prompting the Centre to rush a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures.

The case was confirmed through the testing of the samples of the symptomatic person at the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Representative image
Isolate int’l travellers with monkeypox symptoms: TN's fresh order

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

ICMR
Monkeypox
Monkeypox in India
Monkeypox scare
First Monkeypox case
Monkeypox case
First case of monkeypox
Monkeypox in Kerala
1,000 monkeypox cases
India Monkeypox
ICMR update
ICMR on Monkeypox

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in