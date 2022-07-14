Gandhi Statue Defaced In Canada; "...police probing it as hate crime

OTTAWA: India on Wednesday expressed its deep anguish over the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Richmond Hill city of Ontario in Canada and for a probe into the vandalism, which police said is being investigated as a hate crime.

The statue was vandalised at Vishnu Mandir in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported citing York Regional Police.

"We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime," the Indian Consulate General in Toronto tweeted.