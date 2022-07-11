National

Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.
Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building
National emblem castANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said.

Modi also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

PM Modi
Modi
New parliament building
Modi unveils national emblem
national emblem

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in