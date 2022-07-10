India reports 18,257 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: In a slight dip in the new Covid cases, India logged 18,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country had reported 18,840 fresh Covid cases on Saturday.

Active cases now stand at 1,28,690 constituting 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 4.22 per cent.

As many as 14,553 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,29,68,533. The recovery rate is 98.50 per cent.