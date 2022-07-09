Shinde, Fadnavis meet Shah, hold discussions on new Maha Govt

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's newly appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Discussions took place among the three leaders regarding the new government to be formed in Maharashtra and many other subjects.

"Newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met him and wished him all the best. I believe, under the guidance of Narendra Modi ji, both of you will take Maharashtra to new heights of development by serving the people with full devotion," Shah tweeted.

In Maharashtra, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the new government have been sworn in while the rest of the ministers are to be sworn in.

Sources said that more than a dozen people of Shinde camp can be made ministers. Current eight ministers of the Uddhav government had joined his rebellion along with Shinde. In such a situation, all of them can be made ministers once again.