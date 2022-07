AURANGABAD: Nearly five crore cases are pending in Indian courts and the number will go up further if no action was taken, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday. Speaking at the first convocation of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Aurangabad, the minister also expressed concern about the unaffordability of legal professionals for the common people. “The pendency of cases when I took over as law minister was slightly less than four crore,” he said.