India logs 18,840 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India reported 18,840 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Active cases now stand at 1,25,028 constituting 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 4.14 per cent. As per the Health Ministry, 16,104 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,29,53,980.