CBI raids Chidambaram’s house in Chennai

CHENNAI: CBI officials raided Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai on Saturday.

It is said that 6 CBI officials raided a room in Chidambaram's house in Nungambakkam, Chennai. Last time when the raid took place, one of the bureaus in the room was with a London-bound Chidambaram family. Now, after their arrival, officials reached his house to raid the place after getting its keys. When the raid took place, Chidambaram and Karti were not at home.

Earlier, CBI officials raided locations belonging to the former Union Finance Minister and his son Karti on May 18 for illegally obtaining visas for Chinese.

The sleuths carried out search operations at 10 locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residences in Chennai and Delhi.