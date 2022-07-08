Saddened beyond words: Modi on dearest friend Abe's death

Prime Minister Modi said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of his "dearest friends".

"He (Abe) was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," Modi said.

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me," the Prime Minister said.