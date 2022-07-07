National

Nine women among 27 IAS officers to be empanelled as Secretary

Names of Renu Gonela Pillay (Chhattisgarh), Anu Garg (Odisha), and Supriya Sahu (TN) have been approved for empanelment as Secretary Equivalent.
NEW DELHI: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the empanelment of 27 IAS officers of different cadres of 1991 batch, including nine woman officers, for the post of Secretary or Secretary Equivalent.

The woman officers include Sumita Dawra (AP cadre), Rachna Shah (Kerala), V. Vidyavathi (Karnataka), Seema Jain (Punjab), Nivedita Shukla Verma (UP) and Debashree Mukherjee (UT) for the Secretary or Secretary Equivalent, a notification said here.

Names of Renu Gonela Pillay (Chhattisgarh), Anu Garg (Odisha), and Supriya Sahu (TN) have been approved for empanelment as Secretary Equivalent.

