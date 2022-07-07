I-T raids premises of Dolo 650 tab makers

BENGALURU: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Ltd, the manufacturers of Dolo-650 tablet that was widely used by COVID-19 patients during the last over two years, on charges of alleged tax evasion. Officials said the department is looking at financial documents, balance sheets and business distributor networks of the company as part of the searches. Dolo-650 was being prescribed by doctors and medical shop owners for COVID patients.