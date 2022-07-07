Fuel efficiency norms made must from April next year

NEW DELHI: With an aim to reduce pollution and introduce more fuel-efficient vehicles, the government has proposed to make it mandatory for light, medium and heavy duty motor vehicles of various categories to comply with fuel consumption standards from April 2023, according to an official statement.

The statement said the continued compliance to fuel consumption standards shall be verified as per the procedure of conformity of production, outlined in the Automotive Industry Standard 149.

Prior to this notification, the statement said, compliance with annual fuel consumption standard was applicable to vehicles of M1 category with Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) up to 3.5 tonnes.