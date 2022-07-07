Cong appoints Sasikanth Senthil war room chairman for K’taka polls

CHENNAI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Sasikanth Senthil from Tamil Nadu as the chairman of the war room of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

A statement issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in this regard on Thursday, said, “The AICC has approved the appointment of Sasikanth Senthil as chairman of the war room of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), for the upcoming Assembly elections, with immediate effect.” Going by the statement, election strategist Sunil Kanugolu will remain the overall incharge of the Congress’ election affairs there.

The AICC general secretary has instructed the KPCC office bearers to coordinate the day-to-day activities of the war room. A former bureaucrat who had quit the All India Service in 2019 owing to the state of democracy in the country, Sasikanth currently heads the media coordination cell of Tamil Nadu Congress. Sasikanth has rich experience of the neighbouring state, thanks to his stint as the district magistrate in a couple of communally sensitive districts in Karnataka. A staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP’s hardline Hindutva agenda, Sasikanth is expected to put his work experience to good use for the Congress comeback there.