Union health ministry reduces gap for precaution dose to 6 months

CHENNAI: The Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap for Covid- 19 booster dose from existing nine months to six months for all adults in the country. It has been taken based on a recommendation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

In a letter to all the state Chief Secretaries, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, "In the view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, "Standing Technical a sub Committee" (STSC) of NTAGI has recommended to revise duration between second dose and the precaution dose from the existing nine months or 39 weeks to six months or 26 weeks. This has been endorsed by NTAGI."

The booster dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months from the date of administration of a second dose at the Private Covid Vaccination Centre (CVCs).

"For beneficiaries aged above 60 years and above as well as the Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers, precaution dose would be administered after completion of 26 weeks after taking the second dose at Government CVCs, free of charge. Corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation, " noted the letter.