Unemployment: Couple, 8-yr-old daughter commit suicide in Agra

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)

AGRA: In an apparent suicide pact, a couple and their eight-year-old daughter were found hanging from the ceiling of their home here Wednesday morning, police said.

The couple leaves behind a six-year-old son, and a purported suicide note which mentions the man was unemployed. Sonu (30), along with his wife Geeta (28) and their daughter Shrishti used to live at the first floor of his father's house in sector 10 at Awas Vikas, police said Senior Superintendent of Police (Agra) Prabhakar Chaudhary said Wednesday morning that police received information about the incident and rushed a team to the spot.

According to the purported suicide note recovered from the spot, Sonu was unemployed and the couple decided to commit suicide along with their daughter, he said.

The couple also has a six-year-old son, Shyam, who went outside to inform the neighbours about the incident, he said.

The bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination after the panchnama, the SSP said.