NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday issued a tender to procure 29,762 ‘night sights’ for the Indian Army’s 7.62x51 mm assault rifles. ‘Night sight’ is an optical instrument that glows in low light so that the solider can aim better. The tender said, “The MoD intends to procure 29,762 Night Sight (II) for 7.62 x 51 mm assault rifles to operate the night sight.”The last date to submit the bid for this tender is September 27.