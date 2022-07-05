Forced to pay service charge? Here's what you need to do

CHENNAI: Amid rising consumer complaints, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Monday barred hotels and restaurants from levying service charge automatically or by default in food bills and allowed customers to file complaints in case of violation.

The guidelines issued by Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) stipulate that no collection of service charge shall be done by any other name. "No hotel or restaurant shall force a consumer to pay the service charge and shall clearly inform the consumer that the service charge is voluntary, optional, and at the consumer's discretion. No restriction on entry or provision of services based on a collection of service charges shall be imposed on consumers. The service charge shall not be collected by adding it along with the food bill and levying GST on the total amount," it said.

Waiters, chefs and other restaurant workers have expressed their displeasure over the move to bar levying of service charge, with many of them saying they will "seek a pay raise" from owners to offset the loss and others apprehensive that even tips given by patrons out of goodwill "may now dwindle".

What steps are advised to take if any hotel imposes service charges on your bill?