National

Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.
Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly
Eknath Shinde
PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Maharashtra assembly
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Assembly session
Eknath Shinde wins floor test

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in