Manipur landslide: 12 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 20

NONEY: As many as 12 more bodies including eight Army personnel and four civilians were recovered during the search operation from the landslide incident site at Tupul in Manipur on Friday, according to an official statement by India Army. So far, a total of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered from the Manipur landslide site. The death toll in the Manipur landside rose to 20 till now.

"Mortal remains of eight more Territorial Army personnel and four more civilians were recovered during the search on July 1. So far, the bodies of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered," Indian Army said. Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and NDRF also rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.

Indian Army also said, "Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being despatched to respective home stations with full military honors. Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated." Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal. The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. "Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.