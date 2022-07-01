National

India's rice planting lags last year after low rainfall

Cotton, soybean and sugar cane growing states in central India received as much as 54% lower rainfall than normal in June, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
India's rice planting lags last year after low rainfall
Farmers plant rice saplings in a paddy fieldReuters
Reuters

MUMBAI: India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty rainfall in the central parts of the country, the state-run weather office said on Thursday.

Cotton, soybean and sugar cane growing states in central India received as much as 54% lower rainfall than normal in June, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

IMD
India Meteorological Department
Low rainfall in India
rice planting
agricultural economy

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in