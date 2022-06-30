Link PAN-Aadhaar today or face penalty of Rs 1,000 from July 1

CHENNAI: According to Central Board of Direct Taxes, if you link your PAN with your Aadhaar on or before June 30, 2022, you will be charged Rs 500. A penalty of Rs 1,000 will be levied if the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done on or after July 1, 2022.

According to the circular, this will have a number of implications such as:

(i) The person shall not be able to file a return using the inoperative PAN

(ii) Pending returns will not be processed

(iii) Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

(iv) Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

(v) Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

The methods of linking PAN with Aadhaar, are as follows:

1) People can link PAN-Aadhaar via the Income Tax e-filling portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

2) People can also visit the following websites for the linking process- https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/

3) Through SMS: Type the following message UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhar><10-digit PAN>. The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161.

4) Visiting nearby PAN service centres: The linking process can also be done manually by visiting the nearby PAN service centre. A form named ‘Annexure-I’ needs to be filled and submitted along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhar card. This will be a paid service.

Owing to not linking the PAN-Aadhaar within the deadline of June 30, today, a penalty of Rs 1000 to be made before linking. As payments made at NSDL (now Protean) take a few days to appear on the e-Filing portal, taxpayers are advised to attempt raising a PAN-Aadhaar linkage request after 4-5 days.

People can pay the penalty amount while linking PAN-Aadhaar by following these steps:

1) Visit https://onlineservices.tin.egov-nsdl.com/etaxnew/tdsnontds.jsp Protean (NSDL) portal to proceed with submission of the Aadhaar-PAN linking request.

2) Click on Proceed under CHALLAN NO./ITNS 280 for submission of Aadhaar-PAN linking request.

3) Select tax applicable and please make sure fee payment is done under Minor head 500 (Fee) and Major head 0021 [Income Tax (Other than Companies)] in single challan.

4) Select mode of Payment from Net banking or Debit card.

5) Enter PAN, select Assessment year and enter the address.

6) Enter the captcha code and click proceed tab.