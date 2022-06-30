Eknath Shinde: Journey of Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister

CHENNAI: Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena renegade, will succeed as the chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday. The bombshell was the final blow in the Sena's overthrow of Uddhav Thackeray yesterday.

Indicating that Shinde will be sworn in at 7:30 pm, Fadnavis stated, "I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly." The BJP leader declared that no additional ministers will take their oaths today.

Eknath Shinde complimented Fadnavis, other BJP officials, and Prime Minister Modi. "It's their magnanimity. They had a bigger mandate, yet they made me the Chief Minister. Who does that?" he said.

Early in the afternoon, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met with Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde to establish their claim to authority.

Who is Eknath Shinde? Let’s take a look at his story: