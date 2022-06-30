8 bodies found, 18 persons rescued at Manipur Train project site

The civil administration has cautioned civilians living in downstream areas of the river to take precautions and evacuate due to the likelihood of breach in the dam created on the river by the landslide.

GOC in C Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita and GOC Spear Corps, Lt Gen RC Tiwari moved to the incident site and took stock of the rescue efforts. Chief Minister of Manipur Biren Singh also visited the incident site, for first-hand inputs on the rescue operations.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.