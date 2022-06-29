PRTC staff call off their week-long strike after talks with Puducherry CM

PUDUCHERRY: Employees of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) called off their strike on the seventh day on Wednesday. This followed after Chief Minister N Rangasamy held talks with the representatives of the employees in which an amicable settlement was reached. It may be noted that the employees began their strike on June 23 after the conductor of a PRTC bus was assaulted by the driver and conductor of a privater bus over timing issue. Transport Minister Chandrapriyanga held talks with the striking workers on Tuesday. They continued their strike as she informed them that she will come back to them after discussing with the Chief Minister. LoP R Siva and MLA Sambat were present during the talks.