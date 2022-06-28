Maha political crisis: MLAs of Shinde camp to hold meet today

GUWAHATI: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp, who are currently in Assam, will hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the further plan of action, amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

According to the sources, they are expected to take an important decision today. Independent MLAs might approach Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari very soon.

Sources have earlier learned that they are likely to stay for more days at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati and are unlikely to return before July 5.

“Rebel Maharashtra MLAs likely to stay for more days at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. The hotel was booked till July 5 and the booking can now be extended as per requirement,” sources said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, attacking rebel MLAs of the party, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray accused them of “betraying” the party and said, “the dirt has gone out of Shiv Sena”.

Thackeray, who was addressing Shivsainiks in Mumbai said the party rebels were “enjoying” in Guwahati when Assam was dealing with floods in parts of the state.

Thackeray also claimed that 15 to 20 MLAs, who are in the Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp were in touch with the Shiv Sena and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.

He said the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde was offered the post of Chief Minister in May but “he did drama”.

Additionally, a core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit was held on Monday to discuss the state’s political situation amid the crisis faced by the MVA government.

Notably, the political tussle in Maharashtra between Shiv Sena and the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde has now reached the Supreme Court. The pleas filed by the breakaway camp challenge the disqualification proceedings against Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.

On Monday, a separate plea was filed by Shinde in the top court regarding the safety of the legislators who have challenged party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard the pleas on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Seva leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm.

“This is the win of the Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray and the ideas of Anand Dighe,” Eknath Shinde tweeted after the Supreme Court deferred the disqualification proceedings of rebel MLAs till July 11.