4 die in ONGC chopper crash after emergency landing near Mumbai

CHENNAI: A Pawan Hans helicopter ditched into the Arabian Sea waters near the ONGC's Sagar Kiran oil-rig, off Mumbai High Fields, around 175 km off the country's commercial capital, official sources said here on Tuesday.

ONGC has confirmed that 4 persons have died in the chopper emergency landing incident at ONGC rig Sagar Kiran.

The Indian Coast Guard made a statement on Twitter that said, “@IndiaCoastGuard deployed sea & air assets to rescue 2 crew & 7 pax of ONGC Pawan Hans Helicopter that crashed off #Mumbai today. MRCC(MBI) activated ISN & coordinating SAR in area. 02 survivors recovered so far”.

Two ships have been diverted by the Coast Guard to the scene of the rescue mission. According to government sources, one Dornier aircraft that took off from Daman dropped one life raft in the region.

A life raft has been dropped by a Coast Guard aircraft for survivors. In addition, MRCC activates the international safety net (Mumbai).

The accident happened 7 nautical miles from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea.