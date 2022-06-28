1 dead, 8 rescued in Kurla building collapse, more feared trapped

KURLA: One person died in the building collapse incident in Mumbai's Kurla, confirmed NDRF on Tuesday. Eight people have been rescued so far after a four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night.

The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area. A fire brigade team and police are present at the spot as a rescue operation is underway. As per BMC officials, eight people have been rescued from the debris. They are in stable condition.

The fire brigade received a call at 11.52 pm on Monday. "One more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people are still trapped," says Ashish Kumar, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Dy Commandant.

Meanwhile, 20-25 people are still feared trapped under the debris. The Rajawahi hospital said that they received eight patients (all male). Out of which one is admitted while seven are undergoing treatment at OPD. Their condition is stable.

According to officials, 12 fire engines, two rescue vans, and six ambulances were deployed to take stock of the situation. Besides this, there are five JCBs with 28 labours. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday night visited Mumbai's Kurla where a four-storey building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray told ANI.

He had added, "Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled."

"A 4-storey building collapses in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team, and police at the spot as the rescue operation continues," Pravina Morajkar, Corporator had told media persons here. More details are awaited.