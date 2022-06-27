Malayalam actor ND Prasad found dead near Kochi

CHENNAI: A popular Malayalam actor ND Prasad, (43), was discovered on June 25 hanging from a tree outside of his home in Kalamassery, close to Kochi. ND Prasad is survived by his wife and two children.

His children discovered their deceased father and the neighbours were notified of Prasad's death, following which they immediately called the police.

Prasad reportedly took this drastic action because of family concerns.

According to reports, he had been dealing with various personal and mental problems. Additionally, his wife hasn't seen him in a few months. Since the last few days before his passing, he appeared to be depressed, reports suggest.

Prasad has previously made headlines for all the incorrect reasons. He was detained and charged with narcotics offences and was arrested in 2021 for having synthetic narcotics in his possession.

Prasad had featured in several films, but his performance in the Action Hero Biju climatic scene, which was released in 2016, made him famous.