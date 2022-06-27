Hyd gangrape: Accused’s DNA samples to be collected

HYDERABAD: DNA samples will be collected from the accused in Jubilee Hills gang rape case and sent to the forensic lab for analysis, Hyderabad police said on Monday.

The city police, which intensified the investigations into the May 28 incident, received a nod from a city court and Juvenile Justice Board to collect the samples from five out of six accused in the case.

Five accused including four minors will be subjected to DNA profiling. The fifth minor, son of a city MLA, is facing only charges of molestation.

The DNA samples will be collected from four minors lodged in Juvenile Home and from Saduddin Malik, the only major in the case who is lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison.

The DNA matching is considered crucial in the investigations into the sensational case, which had rocked the state and triggered national outrage earlier this month.

As part of its efforts to build a strong case against the accused, the police are focusing on gathering all the technical evidence. The investigators have already collected clues from the Innova vehicle in which five accused had sexually assaulted the 17-year-old victim.

The DNA test results are likely to help the police in matching the same with the clues gathered from the vehicle. This will be important to prove in the court that the gang rape was committed in the SUV, which is a government vehicle.

One of the minors charged with gang rape is son of a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Chairman of a government-run body. The SUV was allegedly allotted to him for official duties.

The investigators, if required, may collect DNA samples from the victim, who has already given her statement to the police and the court.

The Juvenile Justice Board had, last week, dismissed bail petitions of the minors, agreeing with the argument by the police that in view of the serious nature of the offence, they should not be granted bail.

The police told the court that since the case is at the investigation stage, if minors are released on bail, they may try to influence the witnesses. The court was also told that the minors' parents, who hold influential positions in the society, may try to hamper the investigation.

Six accused were arrested earlier this month for gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car on May 28 in the upscale Jubilee Hills.

They had trapped the victim after a daytime party at a bar and after offering a lift, sexually assaulted her.

The police questioned the accused in their custody and carried out a scene reconstruction.

Potency test was conducted on five accused who were involved in the gang rape. The test established that they are capable of engaging in sexual acts.

Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act .

Police say the accused could face punishment for not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.

The sixth minor was not involved in rape but he kissed the victim in the car. He has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of POCSO Act. He could face 5-7 years imprisonment.