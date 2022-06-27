CBI court extends custody of Jain in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain for the next 14 days in a money laundering case. Mr Jain was produced from the hospital through video conference (VC). His counsel also joined proceedings through video conference.

Vacation Judge Neelofar Abida Perveen extended the judicial custody of Satyender Jain after hearing the submission of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Court directed that the accused will be produced on 11 July.

Earlier in the day the accused was not produced in the court. The court had asked why he is not produced. Judicial custody can't be extended without the accused being produced.

The investigation officer had informed the court that the accused was in judicial custody and was hospitalised. Thereafter the court has asked to produce through video conference.

Advocate Zohaib Husain and NK Matta for Enforcement Directorate argued that the accused should be remanded further judicial custody as the investigation is still on.

They argued that during the searches on two occasions on June 8 and 17 at different premises, several incriminating pieces of evidence were recovered. The evidence was being analysed and to be confronted with the people connected with the offence of money laundering. "We are in the process of filing of Enforcement Directorate complaint (charge sheet)," they said.

Enforcement Directorate's counsel also argued that Mr Jain's bail has been rejected by the court. He referred to the order rejecting bail application.

The Court on June 18 had dismissed the bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case noting the seriousness of the allegation and investigation of the case is still going on. The Court also observed that it cannot be ruled out that the accused can influence the witnesses.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was sent in judicial custody on 13 June, 2022 after ED interrogation.

Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel of Rouse Avenue Court while dismissing the bail application, had said, " Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the nature of allegation against the accused and that the application for bail does not pass muster even on the triple test for grant of bail at this stage, the application is dismissed being without merits."

Enforcement Directorate had registered the ECIR on 30 August 2017 on the basis of a case registered by the CBI on 24 August 2017 under Sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code, against Satyendar Jain, his wife, and 4 other accused persons.

CBI had alleged that the accused while posted as Minister in Delhi government during the period 14 February 2015 to 31 May 2017, acquired assets to the tune of ₹ 1,62,50,294 in his name and in the names of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known source of income. It was further alleged the accused's wife and other accused persons, who were his business associates, had abetted the above offence.

It was also alleged that the accused had active control over three companies namely, M/s. Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Manglaytan Projects Pvt. Ltd. and the said three companies received accommodation entries from Kolkata-based shell companies. It was alleged that though the accused resigned as Director in the companies in 2013, still he maintained active control on the said companies.

It was further alleged that during the check period February 2015 to May 2017 an amount of ₹ 4.61 crores was received from shell companies and 1/3 of the same belonged to the accused and hence a disproportionate asset (DA) of ₹ 14760497 was alleged.