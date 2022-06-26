Nat'l Lok Adalats disposes off several disputes through 433 benches

CHENNAI: National Lok Adalats were held on all subjects matters across the State on Sunday. As many as 433 benches were constituted and cases disposed off.

At least 3,882 motor accident compensation cases with regard to accident claims have been settled and the amount of Rs 180,08,41,454/- has been distributed to the parties.

Even civil cases of 1,170 sort out with 73,05,41,303/- money for the parties. In cheque dishonoured cases a total of 3,181 have been settled among the parties by negotiation and the award for the value of Rs. 76,22,97,854/- distributed.

In Matrimonial disputes (except divorce), parties were called for negotiation and 225 cases have been amicably paid.

Additionally, settlement for labour disputes cases has also been done for 61 cases, and amount of Rs.3,82,98,463/- have been distributed to the parties.

A total of 502 cases of 5 years and above old cases have also been settled.