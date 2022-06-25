Sinha to file nomination on Monday but fissures appear in Oppn

NEW DELHI: Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is set to file his nomination papers for Presidential poll on Monday but fissures seem to be appearing in opposition camp with the JMM inclining towards NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu, sources said.

The development comes after JDS leader H.D. Devegowda praised the NDA candidate and termed her "suitable" and "non-controversial". JMM is meeting on Saturday to decide on the issue.

On Friday, Sinha telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's offices seeking their support for the poll. He also wrote a letter to all the leaders of the opposition parties.

Sinha tweeted: "Thanking them for choosing me as their common candidate for the Presidential Election 2022. I am truly honoured. Defending the Constitution is our solemn promise, pledge and commitment."

In the letter Sinha wrote," India is going through extremely difficult times I shall raise my voice for common people."